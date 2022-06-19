Commercial food trucks from Sudan to arrive Aweil in days

Convoy of more than 70 commercial trucks carrying food commodities leave Sudan’s Sennar State. | Photo: Office of the Governor. More than 70 trucks loaded with food commodities from the neighboring Sudan are expected to arrive in South Sudan through the state of Northern Bahr El Ghazal, as cross border trade resumes. A statement from the governor’s and seen by Eye Radio said, the first convoy comprising trucks loaded with sorghum are expected to enter South Sudan territory in a week’s time.

Another bigger commercial consignments is expected to follow.

On Friday, Governor Tong Akeen Ngor was in Sennar State, allegedly to dispatch the consignment of trucks in a show of a renewed trade relations with the northern neighbor.

In a video posted by his office over the weekend, Governor Tong Akeen is seen standing with the acting governor of Sennar State Khalid Muhammad and waving at the convoy bound for South Sudan.

Afterwards, the two officials made a joint statement reaffirming commitment to boosting trade at the time of a global food crisis that has already hit the landlocked nation of South Sudan.

Early this month, a delegation headed by Tut Gatluak, Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs held bilateral talks with the Sudanese authorities in the capital Khartoum.

The delegation allegedly visited Sudan to coordinate and mobilize the supply of food items to the flood affected areas.

Following the visit of Gatluak’s delegation, officials from the two countries announced the reopening of the Nile river transport system.

