Foreign ministry launches website

South Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation launched its long-awaited website on Monday morning.

The website is reportedly intended to strengthen the engagement with foreign counterparts, diplomatic missions accredited to South Sudan, NGOs, and UN agencies operating in South Sudan and beyond.

It will also serve as a gateway for citizens’ engagement with the foreign ministry.

The website will also provide the necessary tools to seek consular, apply for visas, and information about missions abroad.

Speaking during the launching of the website, Deng Dau Deng, the Acting Minister said the website will serve as a virtual gateway, “providing a wealth of information about South Sudan’s foreign policies, diplomatic initiatives, and investment opportunities.”

Dau stated the website will be a one-stop destination for diplomats, foreign mission and international organizations to access up-to-date information about South Sudan Diplomatic activities.

He added the online server will foster open communication, facilitate collaboration, and strengthen our Diplomatic relations.

