Family in Juba appeals for help to locate son reportedly kidnapped

A family in Juba is appealing for information on the whereabouts of their son, Khamis Samuel Justin, after receiving a distress message suggesting he may have been kidnapped on Thursday last week.

According to the family, Khamis went missing after going to KCB Bank in Juba to withdraw money on Thursday afternoon.

His younger brother, Samuel Towongo, said Khamis had informed the family earlier that day that he was heading to the bank to withdraw cash meant to be sent to Uganda.

He reportedly made the first withdrawal successfully but later found the amount insufficient and returned to the bank for another transaction.

Towongo said his brother later visited an uncle at his house within Juba but never made it back home that evening.

At around 2:00 PM on Thursday, Khamis reportedly sent a distress message to one of his colleagues, stating that he had been taken by unknown individuals and was being held in an undisclosed location.

Towongo told Eye Radio that the family has searched all police stations around Juba and has since reported the case to Malakia Police Station.

The family is appealing to the public to share any information that could help locate him by reporting to the nearest police station or contacting relatives from the mentioned clan, boma, or payam.

Police have not yet issued an official statement on the incident.

