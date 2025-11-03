Warrap officials report low gun surrender as 21-day ultimatum ends

Authorities in Warrap State have reported a low response to the ongoing voluntary disarmament exercise, as youth in the area say they fear surrendering their guns without clear security guarantees.

The report comes as the 21-day ultimatum issued by the Chief of Defence Forces of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) on October 12 expired over the weekend, marking the end of the voluntary disarmament period.

According to Warrap Information Minister Mamer Bath the campaign, which began last month, was intended to promote peace and reduce the number of illegal firearms circulating in the community.

However, only a few individuals have so far turned in their weapons.

The official attributed the slow progress to a lack of confidence among residents, especially young people, who worry that giving up their arms could leave them vulnerable in case of renewed insecurity.

He said the government is working with security agencies and community elders to ensure that proper protection is in place for those who cooperate with the disarmament process.

“I have not received any report of collected firearms from Tonj East County. The result shows that the youth have refused to comply with the CDF’s order, and the government may now resort to forceful disarmament,” he said.

Some youth leaders have echoed the need for stronger reassurance, saying that while they support peace efforts, they fear being exposed to potential raids or attacks if they hand over their weapons too soon.

Community elders and religious leaders have also urged patience and dialogue, emphasizing that lasting peace can only be achieved when all parties trust the process and work together to end cycles of violence.

Authorities have encouraged residents to report any incidents of insecurity and continue engaging in peace forums aimed at rebuilding confidence between the community and security forces.

When contacted, Tonj East County Commissioner, Mawut Deng, confirmed that youth have not surrendered their weapons, citing fear of attacks from what they described as external enemies.

Mawut said several dialogues with community chiefs and local leaders have failed to convince the youth to cooperate.

“I believe 21-day ultimatum have elapsed on 1st November and yet we have not received any weapon from civilians. I spoke to their chiefs and clan leaders, but still no positive response. They have refused saying external enemies would attack them at the Toch, yet Toch, it is government that is responsible for them,” he said.

“So, I am calling on the national government to come and lunch forceful disbarment, and collect firearms from their hands,” he added.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Family in Juba appeals for help to locate son reportedly kidnapped Previous Post