Trade Minister urges women to support each other for the nation’s growth

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Atong Kuol Manyang, is calling on women across the country to stand together in unity — to lift one another up rather than compete — as part of efforts toward national progress.

Speaking at the two-day National Conference on Women, Peace and Security held in Juba last week, Minister Atong urged women to avoid undermining each other and instead promote mutual support and cooperation.

She warned against speaking negatively about women who hold political or leadership positions, saying such attitudes hinder collective advancement.

“As women, we are enemies of our own. And I’m not just talking out of what I hear. It is what I know. In some cases, you find that if some women are placed in top positions, some of us are the ones exaggerating issues and speaking negatively about them,” she said.

Atong also praised President Salva Kiir for appointing women to key government roles — including Vice Presidents and the Speaker of the National Parliament.

“I also know of cases where women in government positions are envied by other women who want the same role. For example, as Minister of Trade and Industry, there are those who think that position belongs only to women, yet there are many other opportunities available,” she added.

However, she said that while these appointments mark significant progress, more work remains to ensure broader participation of women in government.

