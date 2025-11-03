3rd November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   Trade Minister urges women to support each other for the nation’s growth

Trade Minister urges women to support each other for the nation’s growth

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 3 hours ago

Atong Kuol Manyang, the Minister of Trade and Industry addressing business leaders on Friday, July 18, 2025 at the Ministry's premises - Photo credit: Ministry of Trade and Industry

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Atong Kuol Manyang, is calling on women across the country to stand together in unity — to lift one another up rather than compete — as part of efforts toward national progress.

Speaking at the two-day National Conference on Women, Peace and Security held in Juba last week, Minister Atong urged women to avoid undermining each other and instead promote mutual support and cooperation.

She warned against speaking negatively about women who hold political or leadership positions, saying such attitudes hinder collective advancement.

“As women, we are enemies of our own. And I’m not just talking out of what I hear. It is what I know. In some cases, you find that if some women are placed in top positions, some of us are the ones exaggerating issues and speaking negatively about them,” she said.

Atong also praised President Salva Kiir for appointing women to key government roles — including Vice Presidents and the Speaker of the National Parliament.

“I also know of cases where women in government positions are envied by other women who want the same role. For example, as Minister of Trade and Industry, there are those who think that position belongs only to women, yet there are many other opportunities available,” she added.

However, she said that while these appointments mark significant progress, more work remains to ensure broader participation of women in government.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF Chief orders armed forces to treat Red Belt vigilantes as ‘enemies’ 1

SSPDF Chief orders armed forces to treat Red Belt vigilantes as ‘enemies’

Published October 28, 2025

Central Equatoria demands UPDF withdrawal from Kajo-Keji 2

Central Equatoria demands UPDF withdrawal from Kajo-Keji

Published October 29, 2025

Second phase of vital Juba–Nimule Road rehabilitation kicks off – Govt. announces 3

Second phase of vital Juba–Nimule Road rehabilitation kicks off – Govt. announces

Published October 28, 2025

Carrying a ‘panga’ could land you in prison, army chief warns 4

Carrying a ‘panga’ could land you in prison, army chief warns

Published October 29, 2025

CDF Nang declares ‘tough reforms,’ orders end to ghost names and ration sales 5

CDF Nang declares ‘tough reforms,’ orders end to ghost names and ration sales

Published October 30, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Adut mourns veteran politician Bona Malual, praises his legacy

Published 1 hour ago

Warrap officials report low gun surrender as 21-day ultimatum ends

Published 2 hours ago

Family in Juba appeals for help to locate son reportedly kidnapped

Published 3 hours ago

Trade Minister urges women to support each other for the nation’s growth

Published 3 hours ago

President Samia takes oath of office following disputed elections

Published 5 hours ago

Bar Association chair Arop Malueth named head of legal training institute board

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.