Prof. John Akech: Robust payroll tax key to ending South Sudan’s “out-of-pocket” healthcare crisis

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Vice Chancellor of the University of Juba, Prof. John Akech, has called for a robust national payroll tax system to fund essential social services.

Prof. Akech shared these insights while presenting research findings on revenue mobilization during the launch of the South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA) Training Institute on Monday, February 23, 2026.

Challenging the economic status quo, the Vice Chancellor questioned how the nation intends to finance education, disability support, and pensions without a structured tax base.

Addressing the prohibitive cost of medical care, Prof. Akech noted that South Sudanese citizens currently face a “pay-or-suffer” reality due to a lack of social safety nets.

“Our health service now is what we call out-of-pocket,” Akech stated. “If you are asked for an operation costing $50,000, where will you get it? There must be social insurance.”

He argued that health is an “economy of uncertainty,” comparing the human body to the automotive industry. “We are all—our cars are insured. Why are we not insuring the drivers or the owners of these cars?”

The Vice Chancellor identified payroll taxes as “easy money to collect,” suggesting that a mandatory contribution from all employees—including those in the NGO sector—could revolutionize public services.

Key benefits of a well-managed Social Insurance fund would include:

Universal Access: Funding for free medical consultations and prescriptions.

Support Systems: Dedicated resources for people living with disabilities.

Security in Retirement: Sustainable financing for national pension schemes.

Prof. Akech’s remarks underscore a growing dialogue on domestic resource mobilization. By shifting from a system of individual burden to one of collective social insurance, he believes South Sudan can finally provide a safety net for its most vulnerable citizens.

“I pay something, and that money goes [to the service],” Akech concluded, emphasizing the simplicity and necessity of the contribution.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter