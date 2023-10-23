23rd October 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Drunk drivers lose insurance right in case of accidents – prosecutor

Drunk drivers lose insurance right in case of accidents – prosecutor

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

Car crash along Gudele 1 - Rock City Road. (Charles Wote/Eye Radio)

A General Prosecutor for Traffic Accidents in Gudele has warned that any drunk motorist who causes accident loses his or her legal right to car insurance and is liable for violating traffic rules.

Lillian George is making clarification to many motorists whom she said, have been asking why they get arrested after being involved in fatal accidents despite having comprehensive car insurance.

“Many people ask why he was arrested even though he has comprehensive car insurance, but they forget that driving a car under the influence of alcohol cancels the insurance,” she explained.

Prosecutor Lilian said in the event of an accident, a car or motorbike owner is considered second accused, but in the case of drunk driving, the police are obliged to open a case under section 45 to punish the act.

“In the event of an accident, you, Car or motorbike owners, are considered second accused, and in the case of drunk car driver, we opened a police case under section 45. In this case, the right to insurance for the car is forfeited, even if it is comprehensive insurance.”

However, she said, a suspect can be released from prison on bail even if there were to be a case of death, as in section 47 or 49 of the traffic law.

“But this does not prevent you from being released from prison on bail and pursuing the case, even if there was a case of death.”

Prosecutor Lillian spoke to Eye Radio on Thursday during a one-day workshop for prosecutors, investigators and the head of police stations in Juba on Thursday.

The one-day workshop was organized by Women and Equity Advocacy Organizations with funding from the German Catholic Bishops’ Organization for Development Cooperation

It discussed ways to motivate the public attorney to supervise diligently the investigation process and achieve fair justice especially for accused persons.

 

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudanese men urged to marry one wife or seek permission for two 1

South Sudanese men urged to marry one wife or seek permission for two

Published Friday, October 20, 2023

Govt starts paying employees on new salary structure 2

Govt starts paying employees on new salary structure

Published Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Fresh test shows Uganda maize rejected by S. Sudan has cancer-causing chemical 3

Fresh test shows Uganda maize rejected by S. Sudan has cancer-causing chemical

Published Saturday, October 21, 2023

South Sudan resumes importation of Uganda maize 4

South Sudan resumes importation of Uganda maize

Published Friday, October 20, 2023

Triple-A unveils new range of lubricants, petroleum products 5

Triple-A unveils new range of lubricants, petroleum products

Published Friday, October 20, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SPLA-IO, SSOA troops ditched from salary as SSPDF colleagues pocket month’s wage

Published 56 mins ago

Drunk drivers lose insurance right in case of accidents – prosecutor

Published 2 hours ago

Over 20 journalists killed in Gaza-Israel war – watchdog

Published 2 hours ago

M23 captures major town in east DRC as months of ceasefire violated

Published 3 hours ago

Paris crowd calls for end of ‘massacre’ in Gaza

Published 6 hours ago

Could indiscipline at schools be the result of lax family upbringing?

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd October 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!