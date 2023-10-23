Drunk drivers lose insurance right in case of accidents – prosecutor

A General Prosecutor for Traffic Accidents in Gudele has warned that any drunk motorist who causes accident loses his or her legal right to car insurance and is liable for violating traffic rules.

Lillian George is making clarification to many motorists whom she said, have been asking why they get arrested after being involved in fatal accidents despite having comprehensive car insurance.

“Many people ask why he was arrested even though he has comprehensive car insurance, but they forget that driving a car under the influence of alcohol cancels the insurance,” she explained.

Prosecutor Lilian said in the event of an accident, a car or motorbike owner is considered second accused, but in the case of drunk driving, the police are obliged to open a case under section 45 to punish the act.

“In the event of an accident, you, Car or motorbike owners, are considered second accused, and in the case of drunk car driver, we opened a police case under section 45. In this case, the right to insurance for the car is forfeited, even if it is comprehensive insurance.”

However, she said, a suspect can be released from prison on bail even if there were to be a case of death, as in section 47 or 49 of the traffic law.

“But this does not prevent you from being released from prison on bail and pursuing the case, even if there was a case of death.”

Prosecutor Lillian spoke to Eye Radio on Thursday during a one-day workshop for prosecutors, investigators and the head of police stations in Juba on Thursday.

The one-day workshop was organized by Women and Equity Advocacy Organizations with funding from the German Catholic Bishops’ Organization for Development Cooperation

It discussed ways to motivate the public attorney to supervise diligently the investigation process and achieve fair justice especially for accused persons.