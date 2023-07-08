Dr. John Garang Univ. launches rice plantation

Dr. John Garang Memorial University of Science and Technology in Jonglei State has launched a Rice Plantation initiative in a new agricultural method adapting to flooding.

Jonglei state was submerged under water for four years of South Sudan seasonal floods – leaving thousands in dire humanitarian situations.

The university is now set to plant climate-resilient crops as flooding in rice fields improves the growth of most varieties and reduces vulnerability to uneven rainfall.

It also produces higher yields relative to dry soils by reducing pests and weeds.

The project is supported by the UN Mission in South Sudan, and the government.

Jonglei State Minister of Cabinet Affairs John Samuel Majon said the rice plantation will be for both local consumption and some exports to the rest of the states.

Minister Manyuon said the initiative is based on scientific proof that the land in the area encourages rice cultivation and growth.

“This is a very nice initiative, and this project is benefiting not only the people of Jonglei state but the whole country,” Manyuon said speaking during the project launch in Bor town.

“We want a project that can last and make us stand on our own in order to move away from donation and food aid. as the land here is sudd and wetland which is good for rice plantation.”

“We hope this will be a scientific and knowledge bases project which will be used by youth in the state and to provide food for our state and other states.”

This is the second large scale rice plantation launched in South Sudan this season.

In June, Warrap State government introduced initiated a rice plantation which started with the cultivation of 8.4 hectares of land in the flood-prone region.

At the event, the Commissioner of Gogrial West County in Warrap State appealed to the youth and local leaders to prevent cattle from destroying the government’s rice plantation.

