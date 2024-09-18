18th September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Dr Alic directs commercial banks to use smaller pound notes

Dr Alic directs commercial banks to use smaller pound notes

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 6 hours ago

Denominations of One and Five South Sudanese Pounds

The governor of the Bank of South Sudan has directed commercial banks to use small notes of pound in the country.

Dr James Alic Garang said that commercial banks should also reduce transacting in big notes.

He said the financial regulatory body has made a decision recently to release lower denominations to be circulating in the market.

Dr Alic also cautioned traders and banks against rejecting small banknotes, saying all types of South Sudan pounds are legal tender in the country.

“For the last few weeks, the bank has made a decision that all notes must be used, and more also, smaller notes to discourage people from carrying huge [big] notes, and as a policy, we will continue to encourage the use of small notes,” Dr Alic told bank managers.

“To all the commercial banks, if you have big notes and smaller notes, we encourage you to resort to smaller notes,” he said.

The South Sudanese Pound was introduced on 18 July 2011, replacing the Sudanese Pound.

It is subdivided into 100 piasters; the National Legislative Assembly approved it before the independence in July 2011.

There are eight different denominations (1, 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 500, 1,000 pounds).

In 2016, the Bank of South Sudan issued a 20 South Sudanese pound banknote to replace the 25 pound banknote.

It later introduced into the market coins in the form of 10 piasters, 20 piasters & 50 piasters, 1 pound, 2 pounds.

However, the coins are rarely used for transactions nationwide.

With the crunch in the economy, the 1 pound value can no longer purchase any commodity in the market.

Popular Stories
CAF disapproves stadiums in 11 countries over bad conditions 1

CAF disapproves stadiums in 11 countries over bad conditions

Published September 15, 2024

Bank of South Sudan imposes limit on cash withdrawals 2

Bank of South Sudan imposes limit on cash withdrawals

Published September 17, 2024

Gov’t, Turkish firm unveil $30M prison construction project in Juba 3

Gov’t, Turkish firm unveil $30M prison construction project in Juba

Published September 13, 2024

Nothing to celebrate in ‘unsustainable’ pound gains: Economist 4

Nothing to celebrate in ‘unsustainable’ pound gains: Economist

Published September 12, 2024

Presidency extends transitional period until 2026 5

Presidency extends transitional period until 2026

Published September 13, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Western diplomats express disappointment over two-year extension

Published 2 hours ago

Mobile money operators support Central Bank’s cashless economy initiative

Published 2 hours ago

U.S. Ambassador rejects extension ‘favoring elites’ over South Sudanese

Published 3 hours ago

R-JMEC votes to extend transitional period amid Troika objections

Published 3 hours ago

UNMISS chief expresses regret over transitional period extension to Feb. 2027

Published 3 hours ago

MSF raises alarm over water and sanitation crisis in Abyei

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.