18th September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Church leaders urge political elite to honor peace agreement commitments

Church leaders urge political elite to honor peace agreement commitments

Author: Ayen Makur | Published: 7 hours ago

Cardinal-elect and Archbishop Stephen Ameyu (File photo)

Church leaders in South Sudan have urged the political elite and signatories of the peace agreement to refrain from exploiting the resilience of ordinary citizens and instead uphold their commitments.

The clergies say the continuous extension of the transitional period is due to a lack of political will by the leaders and urged them to stick to their promises.

In a pastoral message on the recurrent extensions of the peace deal lifespan, the Church leaders emphasized the need for a political decision to ensure sustainable peace, adding the political elites and parties should not continuously exploit the resilience of the people.

They further called on the stakeholders to prioritize healing and reconciliation and focus on other burning issues such as economic hardship, flood-affected areas, and the needs of IDPs and refugees.

On behalf of the Church leaders, Cardinal Stephen Ameyu, the Catholic Archbishop of Juba, stated in their pastoral message that there is a significant lack of political will concerning the implementation of the roadmap.

“The Church realized that because of lack of political will, all the key important provisions in the roadmap remain unimplemented. Though there is a need for a political decision to ensure sustainable peace in South Sudan,” Cardinal Ameyu said.

“The political elites and parties to the agreement should not continuously exploit the resilience of the people of South Sudan. They should stick to their promises,” he said.

“As a Church, we urge all stakeholders to prioritize peace, healing and reconciliation and ensure that the affected people in their flooded areas, refugees, and IDPs are assisted, including redeeming the current dying,” he added.

“As a Church, we remain prayerfully vigilant and closely following peace implementation and political development in our country. God bless the Church in South Sudan.”

South Sudan was expected to hold its first-ever election since independence in December 2024, to end the transitional period after the establishment of a democratically elected government.

But on Friday the peace parties reached a consensus to give the unity government a two–year mandate to govern, after which the polls will be conducted in late 2026.

Popular Stories
CAF disapproves stadiums in 11 countries over bad conditions 1

CAF disapproves stadiums in 11 countries over bad conditions

Published September 15, 2024

Bank of South Sudan imposes limit on cash withdrawals 2

Bank of South Sudan imposes limit on cash withdrawals

Published September 17, 2024

Gov’t, Turkish firm unveil $30M prison construction project in Juba 3

Gov’t, Turkish firm unveil $30M prison construction project in Juba

Published September 13, 2024

Nothing to celebrate in ‘unsustainable’ pound gains: Economist 4

Nothing to celebrate in ‘unsustainable’ pound gains: Economist

Published September 12, 2024

Presidency extends transitional period until 2026 5

Presidency extends transitional period until 2026

Published September 13, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Western diplomats express disappointment over two-year extension

Published 2 hours ago

Mobile money operators support Central Bank’s cashless economy initiative

Published 2 hours ago

U.S. Ambassador rejects extension ‘favoring elites’ over South Sudanese

Published 3 hours ago

R-JMEC votes to extend transitional period amid Troika objections

Published 3 hours ago

UNMISS chief expresses regret over transitional period extension to Feb. 2027

Published 3 hours ago

MSF raises alarm over water and sanitation crisis in Abyei

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.