18th September 2024
Prison officer electrocuted while pumping water in Torit

Author: Sabit Patrick | Published: 5 hours ago

Authorities in Torit County, Eastern Equatoria State, reported the death of a 35-year-old prison officer who was electrocuted while pumping water into a septic tank on Tuesday.

Christopher Caesar, the County Commissioner, informed Eye Radio that Oholong John was electrocuted while filling a tank from a septic system.

He explained that the deceased, who served as both a police officer and a technician in the prison department, encountered the fatal accident while attempting to clean the septic tank from which he was pumping water.

Caesar noted that Oholong had left his generator running when the cable fell onto the ground.

“He was using his generator and pumping equipment while working alone,” Caesar said.

“At one point, he noticed an issue with the water tank. When he went to investigate, the machine fell while still in operation, causing the electric shock that ultimately led to his death.”

Christopher stated that the body of the deceased has been sent for a postmortem and will be buried today.

He also noted that no further investigation is necessary, as the man was performing his duties alone at the time of the accident.

