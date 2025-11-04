THRIVE Project celebrates innovation, resilience, and sustainability in South Sudan

JUBA, South Sudan (EyeRadio) – The THRIVE Project, a UKaid-funded resilience and livelihoods programme, today held its Learning Event in Juba under the theme “Growing Together: Innovation, Resilience, and Sustainability.”

The half-day event brought together government officials, development partners, donors, and community representatives to reflect on the project’s achievements and share lessons from the field, particularly in the Greater Upper Nile region.

Funded by the UK Government through FCDO and implemented by GOAL in partnership with Mercy Corps, CAFOD, VSF Suisse, and ACRA, the THRIVE Project, Transforming Household Resilience through Inclusive Economic Development in South Sudan, aims to strengthen livelihoods, build resilience, and promote social cohesion among vulnerable households in conflict-affected and climate-stressed areas.

Since its inception, THRIVE has reached thousands of households across Upper Nile, Unity, and Jonglei States, supporting farmers, fisherfolk, and Agro-pastoralists through innovative market-based solutions, women and youth empowerment, and climate adaptation initiatives.

Celebrating Local Innovation and Impact

During the event, Phyllis Jepkorir, GOAL’s Country Director, welcomed guests and highlighted THRIVE’s community-driven approach that links humanitarian response with long-term development.

The Guest of Honour, the Under Secretary in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, officially opened the ceremony, commending the programme for its contribution to food security, peacebuilding, and economic recovery.

Also addressing the gathering were representatives from the UK Embassy, the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare, the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, and the Ministry of Environment, all of whom emphasized the project’s role in fostering resilience and empowering communities to adapt to changing conditions.

A video presentation showcased one of THRIVE’s innovative practices, the creation of floating gardens in flood-prone Fashoda County, which has enabled households to produce food even during severe flooding.

Voices of Change and Empowerment

Speaking at the event, Silvester Nyangan, THRIVE’s Project Director, described the initiative as a community resilience-based programme aimed at helping flood- and conflict-affected communities sustain their livelihoods and adapt to shocks.

He said that since its commencement, THRIVE has empowered numerous women through Village Loans and Savings Associations (VLSAs) and other livelihood activities, enabling them to support their families and participate actively in local economies.

“This project has lifted women who are now supporting their households through micro-economic activities such as small businesses, savings groups, and farming,” Nyangan said.

Rebecca, a VSLAs’ beneficiary from Rubkona, shared how the project transformed her life.

“I can now send my children to school and support my family because of the VLSA. Together with nine other women, we run a tea kiosk that sustains all our households,” she said with pride.

Another beneficiary, Nyachieng Biel from Akobo, went beyond being a participant to becoming an entrepreneur. She now produces and sells liquid soap to local markets and organizations.

“THRIVE helped shape my journey of resilience. Today, I am the breadwinner of my family and supporting my husband in his further studies,” she said.

Their stories reflect THRIVE’s broader vision, building self-reliance, dignity, and sustainable livelihoods among women and youth in fragile contexts.

Government Applauds Collaboration

A representative from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management thanked the UK Government and the THRIVE consortium members for what he called “a great initiative.”

“Climate resilience is a collective responsibility that requires collaboration and teamwork,” he said, emphasizing that partnerships like THRIVE are key to securing lasting peace and stability in South Sudan.

Building Resilience, Empowering Women and Youth

A key highlight of the event was a panel discussion on “Building Resilience in Fragile Contexts: Leveraging THRIVE to Empower Women and Youth in South Sudan,” featuring speakers from the government agencies, private sector representatives from Renk, and THRIVE partners.

The discussion focused on inclusive economic participation, financial access, and the importance of empowering women and youth as drivers of local recovery and stability.

Participants also toured booths during the World Café session, where implementing partners showcased THRIVE’s field results, including savings and loans associations, market linkages, sustainable farming techniques, and climate-smart innovations.

A Path Toward Sustainable Development

Closing the event, a representative from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs praised THRIVE’s contribution to improving livelihoods and restoring dignity among communities affected by conflict and floods.

“The THRIVE Project has shown that resilience is not just about surviving shocks but about rebuilding lives with innovation, inclusion, and hope,” he said.

The event concluded with a traditional music performance and a light lunch, celebrating the partnership between government, donors, and implementing agencies in building a more resilient South Sudan.

About THRIVE:

The Transforming Household Resilience through Inclusive Economic Development (THRIVE) project is a four-year initiative funded by UKaid through FCDO, implemented by GOAL and partners. It focuses on improving livelihoods, strengthening social cohesion, empowering women and youth, and promoting climate adaptation in Upper Nile, Unity, and Jonglei States.

