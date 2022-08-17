Detained Jonglei civil servants missing from police cell

The spokesperson of the striking Jonglei civil servants said the three detained leaders of the Trade Workers’ Union have gone missing from police cell in Bor.

David Mayen, the Chairperson of Trade Workers’ Union, his secretary-general Samuel Majier Loch, and Ruben Matiop, the Chairperson of Teachers Union – were arrested while organizing peaceful protests on Friday last week.

The trio were part of the civil servants protesting nonpayment of five-month salary arrears in Bor, the state capital.

One of the workers, Ibrahim Dhieu made allegations that the detainees were transferred to Juba.

“We found them missing and there is no clear information up to the moment. We were told by the police yesterday, that the governor and the office of the president told them that their case is a national security case,” he said.

Ibrahim assumed that Governor Denay Jock Chagor and the Office of the President agreed to take them to Juba, allegedly to be handed over to the National Security Service.

“They could have been taken to Juba by a police general called Machok who is a deputy commissioner of police here. It is unfortunate by the way, because we demanding our arrears within the frame work of civil rights.”

Dhieu who spoke to Eye Radio on Wednesday morning, said he visited the detention facility where the detainees were kept.

Eye Radio could not immediately verify the allegations made by Mr Dhieu.

When contact for a comment, Jonglei State Police Spokesperson Major Majak Daniel Tuor declined to respond saying he was busy.

But his phone, and that of the state information minister were later unreachable during the press time.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter