10th October 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance   |   UNMISS to build well-equipped offices for NEC

UNMISS to build well-equipped offices for NEC

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

UNMISS boss Nicholas Haysom|Photo by Charles Wote-09/10/2024

The Head of UN Mission in South Sudan has announced plans to build office spaces for the National Elections Commissions in the 10 states effective end of this year.

Nicholas Haysom who is also the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General revealed this during a press conference in Juba on Wednesday.

The project is what he describes as brick-and-mortar investments across all 10 states.

“We intend to start and to make a clear headway by the end of the year in building offices in all 10 states for the National Election Commission to function and for people to interact with the electoral process,” he said.

Additionally, Haysom said the support will be implemented under UNMISS’s ” Quick Impact Projects, and that will go a long way in resolving infrastructural difficulties.”

UNMISS boss the project will include ” building the hardware to go with the software that we are introducing through our experts and expertise, and engaging in questions with many South Sudanese.”

According to him, the intended infrastructure support will enable State High Election Committees function and for people to interact with the electoral process.

The National Elections Commission had  reported damages to some of the structures previously used for 2010 general elections.

South Sudan is expected to go for polls in December 2026 in what will be the first democratic exercise to be conducted in the country since its independence from Sudan in 2011.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan, Uganda plan building dams along transboundary river 1

South Sudan, Uganda plan building dams along transboundary river

Published October 4, 2024

UAE investors eye gold business in Central Equatoria 2

UAE investors eye gold business in Central Equatoria

Published October 5, 2024

USAID mission director for South Sudan arrives in Juba 3

USAID mission director for South Sudan arrives in Juba

Published October 7, 2024

‘Prepare for Governor Akol Koor’s reception,’ Warrap residents in Juba urged 4

‘Prepare for Governor Akol Koor’s reception,’ Warrap residents in Juba urged

Published October 7, 2024

President Kiir swears in new Chief of Internal Security Bureau 5

President Kiir swears in new Chief of Internal Security Bureau

Published October 3, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UN-FAO to provide sprayer aircraft to Renk farmers

Published 13 mins ago

President Al-Sisi arrives in Eritrea to strengthen ties

Published 1 hour ago

10 boys killed by armed men in Wonduruba Payam: Administrator

Published 2 hours ago

Bill of Rights neglects women’s economic rights: watchdog

Published 3 hours ago

UNMISS to build well-equipped offices for NEC

Published 4 hours ago

Deputy NSS chief urges new boss to improve institution’s image

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th October 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.