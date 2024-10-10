UNMISS to build well-equipped offices for NEC

The Head of UN Mission in South Sudan has announced plans to build office spaces for the National Elections Commissions in the 10 states effective end of this year.

Nicholas Haysom who is also the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General revealed this during a press conference in Juba on Wednesday.

The project is what he describes as brick-and-mortar investments across all 10 states.

“We intend to start and to make a clear headway by the end of the year in building offices in all 10 states for the National Election Commission to function and for people to interact with the electoral process,” he said.

Additionally, Haysom said the support will be implemented under UNMISS’s ” Quick Impact Projects, and that will go a long way in resolving infrastructural difficulties.”

UNMISS boss the project will include ” building the hardware to go with the software that we are introducing through our experts and expertise, and engaging in questions with many South Sudanese.”

According to him, the intended infrastructure support will enable State High Election Committees function and for people to interact with the electoral process.

The National Elections Commission had reported damages to some of the structures previously used for 2010 general elections.

South Sudan is expected to go for polls in December 2026 in what will be the first democratic exercise to be conducted in the country since its independence from Sudan in 2011.

