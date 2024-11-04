CES butchers’ union elects new leaders

Central Equatoria State Butchers Union has declared Angelo Wani Nyombe as the new chairperson in its first-ever elections held at the weekend.

Angelo Wani Nyombe secured 78 votes out of 106, defeating his opponent Paul Ajak Mogga who trailed with just 28 votes.

Meanwhile, John Juma has been elected as the new secretary-general after garnering 78 votes against his rival Levi Gore with just 28 votes.

Kenyi Lomodiki was elected as sectary of finance, stocking 73 votes compared to Noel Apuk’s 33 votes.

“The winner is Angelo Wani, Nyome, the number of delegates who voted was 106, and Angelo got 78 votes which is 73.6%. We had in our list three candidates with Peter Ladu Bero absent, Paul Ajak obtained 28 votes accounting for 26.4%.

“The second position is the position of the Secretary-General, we have two candidates; John Juma James, and then Levi Gore Laku. In these results, John Juma James is the winner for the position of the secretary-general”, he said.



Delegates from six counties and Wonduruba administrative Payam of Central Equatoria State participated in the union’s hotly contested position on Friday, which was said to be first of its kind since the establishment in 1983, according to Ustaz Justin Walak Thomas who is the Chairperson of the electoral steering committee.

The election was officiated by Central Equatoria State deputy Govern Paulino Lukudu Obede and the state minister of Animal Resources, Fisheries and Tourism.

The elections is believed will address wrangles within the union that has characterized the body for years and will bring an end to the disputed between the Union of the state Animal Resources Minister following his February decision to devolve the union.

The decision prompted the union to sue minister James All Atheib in court, a move the official described as defamatory campaign.

But the minister refused to abide by the court order.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter