Uganda announces total closure of Karuma Bridge to traffic for repair

Uganda’s government has announced the total closure of Karuma Bridge, which connects South Sudan through Gulu City, to all traffic for three months to allow for major repair.



Ugandan media reported that Edward Katumba Wamala, the Minister of Works and Transport, announced the closure of the bridge beginning Monday, September 23, 2024.

This closure allows for essential refurbishment works, including the demolition of the concrete deck.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) expects the project to last approximately three months.

Previously, the bridge had been partially closed to buses and trailers since May due to identified structural defects.

Alternative routes have been provided for motorists: those travelling from Kampala to Gulu/West Nile are advised to use the Luweero—Kafu—Masindi—Paraa route, while those heading to Lira can take either the Rwenkunye—Apac route via Masindi Port Ferry or the Iganga—Nakalama—Tirinyi—Pallisa—Kumi—Soroti route.

Originally constructed in 1963, the narrow Karuma Falls Bridge has faced ongoing safety concerns due to its lack of pedestrian lanes and monitoring equipment.

While a long-term plan includes building a new cable bridge, the immediate focus remains on restoring the existing structure to ensure safer transit for all users.

