18th September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   Uganda announces total closure of Karuma Bridge to traffic for repair

Uganda announces total closure of Karuma Bridge to traffic for repair

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 8 hours ago

Karuma Bridge will be closed for three months to allow for major repairs. Photo courtesy of Julius Ocungi

Uganda’s government has announced the total closure of Karuma Bridge, which connects South Sudan through Gulu City, to all traffic for three months to allow for major repair.

Ugandan media reported that Edward Katumba Wamala, the Minister of Works and Transport, announced the closure of the bridge beginning Monday, September 23, 2024.

This closure allows for essential refurbishment works, including the demolition of the concrete deck.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) expects the project to last approximately three months.

Previously, the bridge had been partially closed to buses and trailers since May due to identified structural defects.

Alternative routes have been provided for motorists: those travelling from Kampala to Gulu/West Nile are advised to use the Luweero—Kafu—Masindi—Paraa route, while those heading to Lira can take either the Rwenkunye—Apac route via Masindi Port Ferry or the Iganga—Nakalama—Tirinyi—Pallisa—Kumi—Soroti route.

Originally constructed in 1963, the narrow Karuma Falls Bridge has faced ongoing safety concerns due to its lack of pedestrian lanes and monitoring equipment.

While a long-term plan includes building a new cable bridge, the immediate focus remains on restoring the existing structure to ensure safer transit for all users.

Popular Stories
CAF disapproves stadiums in 11 countries over bad conditions 1

CAF disapproves stadiums in 11 countries over bad conditions

Published September 15, 2024

Bank of South Sudan imposes limit on cash withdrawals 2

Bank of South Sudan imposes limit on cash withdrawals

Published September 17, 2024

Gov’t, Turkish firm unveil $30M prison construction project in Juba 3

Gov’t, Turkish firm unveil $30M prison construction project in Juba

Published September 13, 2024

Nothing to celebrate in ‘unsustainable’ pound gains: Economist 4

Nothing to celebrate in ‘unsustainable’ pound gains: Economist

Published September 12, 2024

Presidency extends transitional period until 2026 5

Presidency extends transitional period until 2026

Published September 13, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Western diplomats express disappointment over two-year extension

Published 2 hours ago

Mobile money operators support Central Bank’s cashless economy initiative

Published 2 hours ago

U.S. Ambassador rejects extension ‘favoring elites’ over South Sudanese

Published 3 hours ago

R-JMEC votes to extend transitional period amid Troika objections

Published 3 hours ago

UNMISS chief expresses regret over transitional period extension to Feb. 2027

Published 3 hours ago

MSF raises alarm over water and sanitation crisis in Abyei

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.