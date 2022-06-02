Cholera cases surge to 111 in Unity State’s crowded camps

Health authorities in Unity State have recorded more than a hundred cholera cases at the Internally Displaced Persons’ Camps of Rubkona County.

This is amidst the declaration of cholera outbreak by the national Ministry of Health in the area last month.

Stephen Tot Chang, who is the state Minister of Health says the outbreak is showing no sign of subsiding despite the ongoing vaccination program.

“We received cases and as we speak, we have recorded 111 cases and one death, mostly they are in the IDPs which is the former PoCS. We have distributed all vaccines for cholera in nearly all facilities in Unity State. Wherever there is a medical facility, vaccines are there. But the infection rate has not subsided yet,” Chang said.

Minister Chang also told Eye Radio, the government has started sensitizing the communities on how they can maintain good hygiene.

“This is due to the poor hygiene that we have, at the internally displaced persons camps. That’s why it is increasing because people do not take precautionary measures,

“The government is launching awareness campaigns on how people should keep good hygiene and sanitation so that the cholera outbreak should be brought under control,” He said.

Last month, the health authorities tested 31 positive cases and recorded one death from cholera at the IDPs camps and Rubkona County.

The confirmed cases presented with watery diarrhea, vomiting, and dehydration and were admitted and managed at MSF Bentiu PoC Hospital.

The outbreak in Unity has been linked with poor hygiene, lack of access to safe drinking water and poor sanitation facilities in the overcrowded camps.

All the cases admitted have been treated and discharged, except for the one case of death.

The cholera outbreak in Unity is the first to be reported in South Sudan since the devastating cholera outbreak in 2017, which affected more than 28,000 people with 644 deaths.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal illness caused by infection of the intestine with Vibrio cholerae bacteria.

People can get sick when they swallow food or water contaminated with cholera bacteria and the risk is high during the rainy season.

The Ministry of Health urges the public to observe all precautionary measures to prevent community transmission.

The cholera guidelines includes wash your hands with soap and water after using the latrine, before handling and eating food and drinking water that has been made safe after treating with chlorine or if boiling.

The public are urged to cook food well, keep it covered, eat it hot, and wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly, and using latrines.

