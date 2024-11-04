U.S. reiterates call for credible investigation, justice in Christopher Allen’s death

On International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, the US Embassy in Juba has renewed its call for a credible investigation and accountability for the 2017 killing of American-British journalist Christopher Allen in South Sudan.

Mr. Allen, was killed during clashes between government and the opposition forces in Kaya town, Central Equatoria state on 27th August 2017.

His family and home governments have long been demanding answers as to how the journalist died.

Following years of wait, the South Sudan government in October 2023, formed a fact-finding committee tasked to probe how Allen was killed during the clashes between government and then SPLA-IO troops.

On March 21, 2024, the government-led committee released its findings concluding that he was killed “in crossfire” during the fighting at Kaya town while voicing “regrets” over the incident.

Two weeks later, the United States government the investigation into the death of journalist Christoper Allen failed to address factors that led to his demise and the “disrespectful treatment” of his remains.

Ever since, the US has repeatedly been renewing its call for credible into Allen’s death.

“In recognition of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, we renew our call for a credible investigation that leads to accountability for the 2017 death of Christopher Allen, the dual national American-British citizen who was killed while working as a journalist during South Sudan’s civil war,” the Embassy said.

The US Embassy further reaffirmed that all journalists in South Sudan must be guaranteed the ability to report without fear of harassment, attacks, or arbitrary detention.

At least 12 journalists have been killed in South Sudan since 2012 and the murders remain unresolved, according to media data as the country’s journalists’ union urges similar probes into the crimes.

The deceased media personnel include 11 South Sudanese nationals and one foreigner, and most of them were killed by gunmen who were never identified. The incident happened during the country’s civil war.

Freedom of the press in South Sudan is extremely precarious and journalists work under constant threat and intimidation, and where censorship is ever-present, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

