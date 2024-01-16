Cattle raiders kill Poktap Chief in Duk County

The Chief of Poktap Boma has reportedly been killed by a group of suspected armed cattle raiders from a neighbouring area.

According to the area commissioner Peter Latjor Chuol, the late Mayen Ruach Deng was sleeping in his house when he heard the gunshots in his neighbourhood.

On coming out to investigate what was happening, he was fatally shot seven times leading to his death.

The incident occurred on Monday evening.

Commissioner Latjor said the killers were coming to raid cattle that were situated next to the late chief’s home.

“The raiders came at night and wanted to take the cattle that were located near his house but when Chief Mayen tried to rescue the cows he got killed in the incident,” said Latjor.

Chuol also added that he reached out to the Commissioner of Pibor Couty, who described the attackers as criminals.

“I reached their [Pibor] commissioner on the phone, but said those are just criminals, that they don’t know the time and the date of their departure from our county, there is no correct response from their administrative,” he said.

