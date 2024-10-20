Calm returns to Kajo-Keji after gunmen killed four in market attack

Calm has returned to Kajo-Keji County of Central Equatoria State after four people were killed by armed men who indiscriminately opened fire at a market in the border area on Friday, the commissioner said.

David Lisi said the assailants are suspected to be elements of the National Salvation Front (NAS), but Eye Radio could not independently verify the accusation.

He said during attack which occurred around 5 PM at Kanga Boma in Kajo-Keji Payam, gunmen randomly shot at civilians in the market, instantly killing three people, and the fourth died in hospital.

“On Friday, exactly at 5 PM, they entered into Boma of Kanga 22 from Kajo-kiji, where they found the people are busy in the center because already it was evening, and they started shooting undiscriminatingly and burning the houses,” he said.

“Shortly when the army arrived, they ran away, leaving three people killed instantly while one was rushing to the hospital, but he could not make it. Now all together, we lost four people.”

He said the situation is calm and the army is pursuing the attackers.

The incident follows a series of violent attacks on civilians which have killed dozens of people in different parts of Central Equatoria in October 2024.

Meanwhile, the commissioner has urged residents of the border town to be calm as the army tackles the insecurity situation.

He encourages families not to rush back to refugee camps in Uganda over such an incident, adding that the government is taking full responsibility to protect them.

“People should remain calm. South Sudan is the country where things are unpredictable, but at the moment the people should stay calm.”

“The army is doing its part; they are doing their part. Let’s pray that the criminals are got and brought to the book. That is the message. The people should be calm. They should not go to Uganda. The army is in control of the situation.”

