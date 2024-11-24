24th November 2024
Over 17,000 returnees in Morobo, Lainya, Yei, Kajo-Keji receive ID cards

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

At least 17,400 South Sudanese returnees in Morobo, Lainya, Yei, and Kajo-Keji have received National Identity Cards in a joint effort by the European Union and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) which began earlier this year.

A project supporting the Directorate of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passport, and Immigration (DCRNPI) is helping South Sudanese returnees and people at risk of statelessness obtain National Identity Cards. The initiative focuses on areas with high returnee populations, including Morobo, Lainya, Yei, and Kajo-Keji in Central Equatoria.

On November 21, 2024, UNHCR’s Assistant High Commissioner, Raouf Mazou, and EU Ambassador, Timo Olkkonen, visited Yei to observe the issuance of ID cards. Ambassador Olkkonen emphasized that identity documents are a fundamental human right, ensuring recognition by the state and access to essential services, which are crucial for national unity.

“I thank UNHCR and the Government of South Sudan for these achievements and urge continued efforts to guarantee citizenship rights for all eligible individuals,” said Olkkonen, highlighting the EU’s support for integration, resilience, and addressing statelessness.

The delegation also met with County Commissioners from Yei, Lainya, Morobo, and Kajo-Keji to review the EU-funded project, which supports civil documentation, gender-based violence prevention, livelihoods, and education in regions like Torit and Wau.

DCRNPI Director General Simon Majur stressed the importance of National Identity Cards for empowering returnees to access education, healthcare, social protection, and employment, which are essential for reintegration and national development.

The ceremony comes after South Sudan’s recent accession to two Conventions on Statelessness. UNHCR’s Raouf Mazou noted the challenges of reintegrating returnees, especially those who have faced difficult conditions since returning from Sudan in April 2023.

While many return voluntarily from Uganda and Kenya, the need for civil documentation remains critical for reintegration efforts.

