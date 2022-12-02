2nd December 2022
Bor mayor asks residents to contribute bricks for building office

Author: Moyo Jacob Felix | Published: 46 mins ago

Aerial view of Bor town, Jonglei State. (Photo: Courtesy).

The Mayor of Bor town in Jonglei State has appealed to residents of the state capital to contribute bricks for the construction of his office.

Mayor Samuel Ateny says the initiative is part of his objectives promised upon appointment four months ago.

“There is a contribution from every house only two blocks for the construction of the mayor’s office and these two blocks are needed from every household,” said Ateny.

It is not clear how many households have turned up to support the initiative, but Ateny says citizens have complied to the request.

According to him, each household is expected to offer only two blocks or less – depending on the status of the family.

“We needed blocks, we don’t need money and anyone that is having no capacity of doing it, we are leaving him or her behind because anytime he will be having something to contribute and will make it.”

 

 

 

