“Pause speculation” – Family of First Deputy Speaker appeals for privacy after daughter’s death

The family of the First Deputy Speaker of the Council of States, Mary Ayen Mijok, has appealed for privacy following the death of her daughter, Josephina Atoch Chol Lang.

Atoch is reported to have drowned in a hotel swimming pool in Juba last week.

The appeal follows a surge of unverified claims and speculation on social media regarding the circumstances of her death.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the family said it appreciates the support shown by the public but urged against speculations about the cause of her death, as investigations are still ongoing.

The family added that updates will be shared once the authorities conclude their investigations.

“At this difficult time, the family equally would like to acknowledge and appreciate the enormous outpouring of support from South Sudanes and non-South Sudanese alike from various walks of life.

“While this support truly provides solace to the grieving family, the family would also like to request that, in light of the ongoing investigation by relevant authorities, any speculations as to the cause of her demise at this difficult moment should be paused,” said the statement seen by Eye Radio.

