Best student who got 95.1% appeals for financial assistance

Joseph Obuny Okech, the best performing candidate in the 2021 national secondary school examination has appealed for financial support to pursue his studies.

21-year-old Obuny, who scored the highest marks of 95.1% in the 2020-2021 exams failed admission to university due to limited resources.

Obuny sat for his exams at Joshua Okwachi Secondary School in Juba, and has since been hunting for a scholarship opportunity without success.

Hailing from a poor family, he pushed himself hard to get a good grade in order to win a scholarship opportunity.

In 2020, he sat for Sudan’s Secondary School Certificate and scored 87.6%. According to him, the score was not enough to get sponsorship, and he decided to sit again in Juba.

However, despite scoring the highest marks in the country, Okuny said he tried several avenues including contacting the Ministry of Higher Education to secure scholarships but has not succeeded.

“I tried the Egyptian scholarship, but the result are not yet out, so am still waiting,” he said.

“Up to now, such a thing did not happen at all, and never ever did they come to me like you’re the best student or anything, they didn’t talk.”

Okuny’s academic dream is to study medicine and become a doctor.

But after the frustrating chase for a chance to rebuild his career, the urge to sustain his needs kicked in and he resorted to working as airtime seller in Juba town.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Tuesday, he appealed to well-wishers to support him enroll in higher institution of learning.

“Currently what I want is that, if I could get an opportunity to get a scholarship no matter where it’s. I just want to join a university as soon as possible, because it has been long, I stay two years without going to university, and that’s waste of time.’’

Obuny also became the top-scoring pupil during his primary-living exams in 2016, scoring 477 marks out of 500 at Saint Kizito Primary School.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



First Ukraine grain ship for Horn of Africa reaches Djibouti Previous Post