Ban use of plastics – activist urges government

Environment activist has called on the government to ban the use of plastic materials to combat the growing pollution that has threatened public health and the environment.

Lueth Peter Reng, the Founder of Community Action Against Plastic Waste (CAPws), said plastic waste is becoming a problem in Juba and all parts of the country.

His call comes as the country joined the world in marking the World Environment Day which is commemorated annually on June 5. This year the day is being marked under theme “Beat Plastic Pollution”.

The 2025 campaign urges nations, industries, and individuals to reduce plastic dependency, adopt sustainable alternatives, and promote responsible production and consumption.

Reng urged the government to introduce strict polices to ban and reduce plastic pollution in the Country.

“There are many ways which includes individual actions and what the government can do to reduce plastic pollution in South Sudan, one of the ways is that the government should come up with legislation and polices to ban and reduce plastic,” he said

“If you see in Juba city and other towns of South Sudan plastics are everywhere,” he added.

Reng further highlighted the urgent need to address plastic pollution, citing its harmful impact on public health and the environment.

According to reports, urbans centers in the country are seeing growing plastic waste.

In Juba, plastic materials like bags, bottles are seen littered in the streets, waterways, and drainage systems.

Environmentalist have also warned that Nile River has been inundated with plastic bottles, bags, and various debris and are accumulating at an alarming rate.

