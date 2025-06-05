5th June 2025
Justice delayed, trust destroyed – Deputy Chief Justice

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Deputy Chief Justice Laku Tranquillo Nyumbe, June 4, 2025 [Madrama James/Eye Radio Photo]

Deputy Chief Justice Laku Tranquillo Nyumbe has said delays in the delivery of justice, particularly the slow disposal of cases, have resulted in a huge backlog and eroded public trust in the legal system.

Justice Myumbe  says years of conflict, lack of recruitment, and poor administration have severely affected South Sudan’s judiciary.

Speaking during a reception held in his honour and that of Chief Justice Dr. Benjamin Baak Deng, Nyumbe said the 2013 and 2016 conflicts disrupted judicial reforms and stalled staffing plans.

“One of the biggest problems in the administration of justice is the delay in the disposal of cases. This has led to a large backlog and caused some members of the public to lose confidence in judicial proceedings,” he said.

Nyumbe revealed that the last recruitment of judicial assistants happened in 2013, under the former Chief Justice. He also said the last recruitment of support staff was in 2010.

Since then, some staff have been appointed without going through proper hiring procedures — a practice he says must stop to ensure transparency and fairness.

The Deputy Chief Justice also spoke about stalled promotions in the judiciary.

“Judges have gone up to 19 years in the same position without promotion,” he said.

The last promotions for judges were in 2014, and for support staff, in 2012.

Currently, only 4 judges are serving in the Supreme Court, out of the required 14. In the Courts of Appeal, only 6 judges are working — far below the needed 21.

Nyumbe stressed the need to complete pending promotions in line with their departmental positions, and as part of the work of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission.

He said both the Chief and Deputy Chief Justices are committed to rebuilding the judiciary through urgent reforms, fair recruitment, and timely promotions to restore public confidence and improve access to justice.

The judiciary leadership has also formed a committee to update and launch a new strategic plan, marking the start of long-overdue institutional reforms.

5th June 2025

