5th June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News   |   Two gov’t teachers collapse during lesson in Western Equatoria State

Two gov’t teachers collapse during lesson in Western Equatoria State

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 59 minutes ago

A street in Tambura County, Western Equatoria State [Photo credit: The New Humanitarian]

Two teachers collapsed while teaching at Renzi Primary School in Tambura County on Monday due to severe hunger, the Western Equatoria State Minister of Education has said.

In a statement to the media, Grace Apollo Musa, said that the two teachers fainted midway through their lessons after reporting to school without having eaten for a day.

According to the official, the teachers, government employees, have not received their salaries for over one year and five months.

She explained that although the government transferred their salaries, teachers have been unable to withdraw the money because local banks say they have no cash.

“We had accident with that took place the day before yesterday in Tombura whereby two teachers were teaching in the class and they fell down conscious due to hunger problem. And it is true that our teachers are suffering,” said Musa.

She added that the affected teachers were taken to a hospital where they were diagnosed with severe malnutrition.

Musa, who spoke from Yambio town, said she has made efforts to ensure teachers access their pay, but has been unsuccessful.

“We can hear that money is there in the bank, but when you go to the bank, the bank manager will tell you there’s no money in the bank,” she added.

The minister further said that without salaries, teachers in remote areas like Tambura struggle to find food or meet basic needs.

“Teachers are human beings but if they don’t have anything to eat, especially in Tombura, whereby they don’t have a way of getting access to get food. They depend on the small amount that they are receiving. Like now teachers have gone over one year and 5 months without salary,” she said.

She called on the national government and financial institutions to urgently address the issue so that teachers can continue delivering quality education.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
VP Bol outlines positions on DRC, Sudan in ‘strategic meeting’ with Museveni 1

VP Bol outlines positions on DRC, Sudan in ‘strategic meeting’ with Museveni

Published May 30, 2025

South Sudan, Afreximbank settle $657M loan dispute, drop lawsuit 2

South Sudan, Afreximbank settle $657M loan dispute, drop lawsuit

Published June 1, 2025

Land allocation underway for over 22,000 plots in Lado Payam of Juba 3

Land allocation underway for over 22,000 plots in Lado Payam of Juba

Published May 30, 2025

UN extends South Sudan arms embargo, targeted sanctions 4

UN extends South Sudan arms embargo, targeted sanctions

Published May 30, 2025

Nearly 50 people killed in three days of violence in Tonj East – official 5

Nearly 50 people killed in three days of violence in Tonj East – official

Published May 30, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ban use of plastics – activist urges government

Published 33 minutes ago

Two gov’t teachers collapse during lesson in Western Equatoria State

Published 59 minutes ago

Kiir relieves Warrap governor Magok, appoints Ambassador Bol Wek

Published 4 hours ago

Kiir reconstitutes peace committee, appoints 31 members

Published 4 hours ago

Chief Justice outlines reform agenda to strengthen Judiciary

Published 16 hours ago

Central Equatoria opens road, demarcates land in Lokiliri

Published 18 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.