20th June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News | States   |   Aweil North farmers in despair as millipedes chew planted seeds

Aweil North farmers in despair as millipedes chew planted seeds

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 hour ago

Millipedes eat planted seeds underneath acres of farms in Aweil North. (-)

A swarm of millipedes has invaded myriads of farms and destroyed planted seeds in Aweil North County of Northern Bahr el Ghazal, an official said.

Aweil North Commissioner Kiir Chan Wol – who visited several villages across the county – said the invading millipedes have eaten up all the seeds that farmers have planted,

He said the crop pests incident has forced local farmers to abandon cultivation.

“What happened is that, last week, millipede visited our area in Aweil North County. It is eating all the seeds from sorghum, Seism, peanuts, and any other seeds that are planted and destroys it,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

Millipedes seen in farms in Aweil North. (Courtesy/Kiir Chan).

Mr. Chan said more than 600 feddans of farm lands have been affected in the county with the two payams of Mayom Adhel and Malual North severely been affected.

He said the millipedes are even creeping to homesteads and descending on water, utensils and walls.

The local official appeals to the government, UN agencies and non-governmental organizations to rescue the situation in Aweil North County.

“This thing need urgent intervention from the Ministry of Health in coordination with NGOs and UN agencies. There are more than 600 feddans of the local farms have been destroyed by this millipedes.”

Millipedes are a group of arthropods that are characterized by having two pairs of jointed legs on most body segments.

They are known scientifically as the class Diplopoda and are non-poisonous to humans.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan tops world list of countries hit by food inflation: Report 1

South Sudan tops world list of countries hit by food inflation: Report

Published Friday, June 14, 2024

South Sudan Muslims receive 2,000 bulls for Eid al-Adha 2

South Sudan Muslims receive 2,000 bulls for Eid al-Adha

Published Sunday, June 16, 2024

Cabinet passes bill mandating NGOs to employ 80% South Sudanese staff 3

Cabinet passes bill mandating NGOs to employ 80% South Sudanese staff

Published Saturday, June 15, 2024

South Sudan’s macroeconomic reforms slip over inflation: IMF 4

South Sudan’s macroeconomic reforms slip over inflation: IMF

Published Saturday, June 15, 2024

Digitel launches first ever 5G network in South Sudan 5

Digitel launches first ever 5G network in South Sudan

Published Thursday, June 13, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Machar concerned Tumaini Initiative will sway focus on 2018 accord

Published 47 mins ago

Aweil North farmers in despair as millipedes chew planted seeds

Published 1 hour ago

3 killed amid artillery shelling on MSF-run hospital in Omdurman

Published 3 hours ago

Two fishermen shot dead in Jonglei’s Baidit Payam

Published 4 hours ago

Parliament urged to summon Awow, Lomuro over delayed budget

Published 5 hours ago

Kiir dismisses several govt officials, including Mayiandit Commissioner

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!