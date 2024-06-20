Aweil North farmers in despair as millipedes chew planted seeds

A swarm of millipedes has invaded myriads of farms and destroyed planted seeds in Aweil North County of Northern Bahr el Ghazal, an official said.

Aweil North Commissioner Kiir Chan Wol – who visited several villages across the county – said the invading millipedes have eaten up all the seeds that farmers have planted,

He said the crop pests incident has forced local farmers to abandon cultivation.

“What happened is that, last week, millipede visited our area in Aweil North County. It is eating all the seeds from sorghum, Seism, peanuts, and any other seeds that are planted and destroys it,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

Mr. Chan said more than 600 feddans of farm lands have been affected in the county with the two payams of Mayom Adhel and Malual North severely been affected.

He said the millipedes are even creeping to homesteads and descending on water, utensils and walls.

The local official appeals to the government, UN agencies and non-governmental organizations to rescue the situation in Aweil North County.

“This thing need urgent intervention from the Ministry of Health in coordination with NGOs and UN agencies. There are more than 600 feddans of the local farms have been destroyed by this millipedes.”

Millipedes are a group of arthropods that are characterized by having two pairs of jointed legs on most body segments.

They are known scientifically as the class Diplopoda and are non-poisonous to humans.

