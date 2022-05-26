Aweil murder trial day 3: Court acquits one of the three suspects in Abuk’s killing

The High Court in Aweil of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State has acquitted one of the three suspects in the murder of a six-year-old girl on Wednesday.



The Preside Judge Abram Majur found 42-year-old Saber Abu Sam guilty in violation of sections 206 and 247.

The second suspect, Omer Mohamed Omer, 32, was accused of screening or harboring an offender.

The third suspect Ahmed Hassan Adam, 30 was acquitted in the courtroom.

The first hearing was adjourned on Monday after the suspects requested a defense lawyer.

For her part, the victim’s defense lawyer Suhila Deng says it is not the first precedent, and he molested two girls before the dead girl.

She added that the family asked him before to vacate the house and to open a criminal complaint against him.

“The judge indicted him of the crime he committed under section 247 and 206, but he denied all the charges. Saying he didn’t commit,” Deng said.

“Even the records he committed of molesting two girls but he denied all,

“The second accused also denied the precedent that took place in the house and was known to the first accused,

“The family opened a complaint against the first accused and asked him to vacate the house because of his behavior with the children.”

According to Article 206, premeditated murder is considered if the act that caused the death was committed with the intention of causing the death.

In his response, Isaac Deng Athian, the lawyer to the accused says the evidence presented by the prosecution is not strong to charge his client with murder.

“As a defence, we don’t have any problem with the procedure, the procedures were according to the provision,” Athian told Eye Radio from Aweil on Wednesday.

“There should be concrete evidence which leaves no doubt in the view of the court that would want the conviction of any one.”

The court session is set to hear the accused statements.

However, the Court adjourned the hearing to Thursday at 2 pm to fix the date for the final verdict.

