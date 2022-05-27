Aweil Court to sentence toddler murder suspects on Monday

The High Court in Aweil of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State is set to pronounce the final verdict on the case of the deceased toddler Abuk Lual, next Monday.

The five-year-old was raped and murdered in her family home, allegedly by a Sudanese trader who renting in their residence.

Following the incident, angry youth stormed the streets, compelling traders to lock their shops for fear of being looted.

The prime suspect, Saber Abu Sam was apprehended with two of his associates.

On Wednesday, the Preside Judge Abraham Majur found 42-year-old Abu Sam guilty of violating sections 206 and 247 of the Panel Code Act.

His associate, Omer Mohamed Omer, 32, is also found guilty of being an accomplice in the crime by harboring an offender.

Meanwhile, the third suspect Ahmed Hassan Adam, 30 was acquitted in the courtroom.

Now a free man, Hassan Adam said he hopes the perpetrator is given his deserved punishment.

“Thank you, citizens of Aweil. As for my brother who is in prison, the perpetrator of the crime must be punished. They must be punished to the fullest extent, this is not human or social behavior,” Hassan told Eye Radio upon his release.

Mr. Adam who sounded relieved, promised from henceforth to distant himself from criminals and live an righteous life.

“If any situation like this happened again, and someone asked me to help him, I will distance myself from him and report to the police,” he said.

Meanwhile, the victim’s defense lawyer, Suhila Deng said the Court conducted the final session on Thursday to have the two sides of the case present their final arguments.

“As I said, closing arguments help the court make the final decision. It mentions the judicial precedents, the statements of the witnesses and the investigator, as well as the documents related to the indictment attorney,” said Suhila.

She said the final session is necessary for the judge to investigate the legal aspects and write the final verdict in line with some sections of the law.

Section 206 of the Panel Code says whoever causes the death of another person commits the offense of murder, and upon conviction be sentenced to death or imprisonment for life.

It also says the offender may be liable to a fine if the nearest relatives of the deceased opt for customary blood compensation, and the Court may award an imprisonment not exceeding ten years instead of the death sentence.

A week after the killing of Abuk, a group of South Sudanese Lawyers and Journalists launched a campaign calling for the amendment of tougher laws, and recommended a death penalty against rape perpetrators in the country.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter