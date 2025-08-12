Gov’t urged to ratify African Youth Charter

A government official has called on South Sudan’s leadership to prioritize the ratification of the African Youth Charter, saying the country’s youth are being left out of key regional and continental opportunities.

Peter Baptish Abakar, Technical Advisor for Sports in the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Sports, made the remarks during a public forum to mark International Youth Day in Juba.

He said the government’s failure to ratify the charter has led to the exclusion of South Sudanese youth from youth structures under the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development.

“So now the other thing we have to ratify is the African Youth Charter. President, Chairperson—take it up on yourself, on behalf of the young people who will support you. That’s why we don’t exist in the region. In the African Union, there are no youth from South Sudan in those agencies—not even in IGAD. When I ask why, I’m told Ugandans and Kenyans are taking our place. I want to end by saying: unite.”

The African Youth Charter is a legal and political instrument adopted by the African Union to guide youth development and empowerment across the continent.

It outlines the rights, responsibilities, and freedoms of young people, and calls on member states to create national policies that support youth participation in areas such as governance, education, health, and employment.

Although South Sudan is a member of the African Union, it has not yet ratified the charter. This has limited the ability of South Sudanese youth to access AU platforms, funding, and leadership programs.

Abakar’s remarks come at a time when youth unemployment, lack of representation, and exclusion from decision-making continue to affect young people across the country.

Youth leaders and civil society groups have also made similar calls in recent years, urging the government to take action to include young people in both regional and global forums.

