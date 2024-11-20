AU Envoy: Fiscal Federalism must prioritize people’s needs

The African Union Envoy to South Sudan has stated that Fiscal federalism must prioritize the needs of the people rather than the interests of elected officials.

Ambassador Joram Biswaro, speaking at the opening of the National Constitution Review Commission workshop on fiscal federalism in Juba on Tuesday, November 19, stressed that focusing solely on the interests of those in power would lead to disappointment and failure.

Members of the National Constitution Review Commission are engaged in a workshop discussing the foundational concepts of fiscal federalism and South Sudan’s legal framework in this area.

The discussions will also cover key topics such as the allocation of revenue-raising and expenditure powers, the management of natural resources, revenue-sharing systems, and borrowing powers.

This four-day workshop, supported by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan and the Max Planck Foundation, is part of ongoing efforts to advance South Sudan’s constitution-making process.

In his address to the workshop, Ambassador Joram emphasized that leaders must not assume resources will come from elsewhere, highlighting the importance of responsibility in resource allocation.

He emphasized the importance of recognizing that the responsibility for resource-sharing falls on everyone, ensuring that the benefits reach the common man

“Fiscal federalism should be people-centred, not focused solely on elected officials. Focusing only on the interests of those in power will lead to disappointment and disgrace,” Amb Joram said.

“We shouldn’t take for granted that honey will come from somewhere, no, sharing that responsibility for resource-sharing lies with all of us, ensuring that the common man benefits from these efforts,” he explained.

Ambassador Joram urged the Governor of South Sudan, regional organizations, and the international community to lend their support to the constitution-making process.

“I wish to appeal to the South Sudan government that funding is critical, especially to NCRC, and other related mechanisms so that they deliver the goods, this delivery should be on time,” he stated.

“I urged in this case, our regional organizations and the international community to continue supporting the process,” he concluded.

