Atla-Bara residents reject planned bridge demolition

Residents of Atla-Bara Gym area in Juba are pushing back against plans to dismantle the bridge connecting the neighborhood with Giada Road and urged relevant authorities to reconsider the decision.

The planned demolition of the mini bridge that is being used as an alternative pathway for motorists from Jebel to University of Juba roundabout was seen in a signpost erected there confirming that it would be dismantled on November 20, 2024.

Jacob Gideon, the youth leader of Atla-Bara, who spoke on behalf of chief Joseph Aristo Lemy, said this bridge is a crucial link for the community as it facilitates access to essential services, work, and social connections.

Mr. Gideon revealed that many residents rely on the route for daily commuting and transporting goods. He said the decision to tear down the bridge could lead to severe disruptions and disconnection of the area.

“First of all, we thank Japanese International Cooperation Agency very much for the great work that they doing in terms of developmental, for example their work on bridges like the Shohada Bridge,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“There’s a small bridge that links the Giada road and Atala-Bara Jem, and on behalf of Atla Bara residents or Juba city, I want to say that this bridge is very important, it’s an alternative bridge.”

“We are appealing to the relevant authorities, starting from the Mayor of Juba City Johnson Swaka and Minister of Roads in Central Equatoria, and we need the intervention of the government because we don’t them to dismantle this bridge because this bridge is helping a lot.”

The installation of that bridge was to help and facilitate the movement of Jebel residents to Juba town as the Japanese International Cooperation Agency rehabilitated the Giada bridge in June 2023.

