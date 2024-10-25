Advocates urge survivors to report sexual abuse to police

Advocates are urging survivors to report incidents of sexual exploitation, abuse, and harassment to their local police stations.



This call comes as the world prepares to commemorate the Day of Action on Protection from Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, and Harassment (SEAH) on October 26, 2024.

They say such acts are punishable by law.

Sexual harassment is defined as unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, and other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature.

Media reports suggest that young women in South Sudan are facing sexual harassment at places of work as they strive to build their careers.

Due to this, some leave their jobs.

Sexual harassment is prohibited under the Penal Code.

Whoever intentionally engages in sexual harassment commits an offence, and once convicted, is liable to imprisonment up to three years, or fine or both.

Sexual exploitation is any actual or attempted abuse of a position of vulnerability, differential power or trust for sexual purposes.

All forms of sexual exploitation and abuse are a violation of human rights.

Aluel Makuach, an advocate and legal consultant encourages survivors of such GBV cases to report to the authorities.

“My message to the community is that if any case of sexual exploitation, abuse, and harassment happens, people should report the case so that it cannot continue like that,” Aluel said.

“If we continue to report and the perpetrator is punished it will reduce the number of cases,” he said.

“People will know when they sexually exploit someone, abuse or harass another person there will be punitive measures against them,” she added.

“I want to encourage everyone who went through this experience to report, the law will take its cause through our laws against those involved in such acts,” she said.

Dr. David Philip Lui, an advocate and legal consultant said sexual exploitation, abuse, and harassment are human rights violations.

“The role starts from the community, how you raise your children, you should teach that sexual exploitation, abuse, harassment and forms of GBV are not acceptable in the society,” said Dr David.

“I call upon everyone to report any case of such an incident to the authorities or other relevant institutions,” he said.

“I also urge families to stop the stigma against talking about GBV, we should not shy away from talking about it to our children. We should also have punitive measures against perpetrators,” he added.

On his part, Sebit Patrick, the Senior Inspector of Social Welfare at Central Equatoria State Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare called on survivors of sexual exploitation, abuse, and harassment to seek psychosocial support.

“If cases of sexual exploitation, abuse, and harassment happen, don’t be silent, report them and then you will get psychosocial support,” .

“In case a survivor does not have a place to stay, we have a safe house where we keep them until the case is over,”

“Communities should know that these cases are sensitive and they can happen anytime, anywhere, so you have to report to the nearby police station and don’t be silent,”

“You can also report to a hospital, we are all over the stations, go to women and juvenile court we are there and you can get any psychosocial support from there,” he said.

