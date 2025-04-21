21st April 2025
Abyei minister calls for immediate relocation of Sudanese refugees amid crisis

Abyei minister calls for immediate relocation of Sudanese refugees amid crisis

Author: Daniel Michael | Published: 36 mins ago

The border region of Abyei has been contested since South Sudan gained independence in 2011. (Courtesy).

The Minister of Information in Abyei has made an urgent call for the relocation of approximately 7,000 Sudanese refugees currently sheltering in Abyei.

As the rainy season intensifies, Minister Youhna Akol appealed to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and humanitarian organizations to move these refugees to designated camps in Aweil, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

Minister Akol spoke to Eye Radio, explaining that Abyei is overcrowded due to the influx of displaced persons from Sudan, who fled the ongoing insecurity in their home country

According to the original plan by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Abyei was to serve as a transit station, directing refugees toward camps in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

However, due to various challenges, many refugees have settled in the area.

The Minister emphasized that the overwhelming number of refugees has placed immense pressure on local services, especially healthcare and food distribution, which are now struggling to meet the needs of both the displaced persons and the host community.

“We are facing significant challenges with the arrival of autumn, and the large presence of refugees has severely affected local services, particularly health and food supply,” said Minister Youhna Akol.

Akol appealed to both local and international aid organizations for swift coordination and logistical support to transfer the refugees to their designated camps.

He emphasized that this would be crucial to prevent a potential humanitarian crisis and to ensure that displaced persons have access to adequate services.

