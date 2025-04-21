Authorities warn against unauthorized land distribution schemes in Juba

Authorities in Central Equatoria State have issued a strong warning to the public, urging citizens not to engage with unauthorized individuals claiming to be involved in land distribution across Juba, the state capital.

The warning follows reports of fraudulent activities where certain individuals have been collecting money from residents under the guise of distributing land.

David Morbe, the State Minister of Housing, Land, and Utilities, addressed the issue during a recent interview on state-run TV, SSBC.

He said that these unauthorized individuals were falsely claiming to have state or national government approval to process and distribute land in Juba County.

“We are announcing to any national citizens who are residents in Juba or around Juba, and in Juba County, not to deal with those criminals,” Morbe stated.

“They have collected huge amounts of money from innocent people who are in dire need of land. The process they are doing is not the correct procedure, and we want to announce that all the ongoing activities are not legal.”

Minister Morbe strongly refuted allegations that the state or national government was involved in these illegal activities.

He reassured the public that the government is not part of any fraudulent land distribution or “double issuance” occurring in several areas of Juba.

“The government is not part of the activities that are ongoing on the ground,” Morbe clarified.

“We want to emphasize that those involved in these illegal activities should not be trusted.”

The issue of land fraud has become a growing concern in Juba, where demand for land has increased rapidly, leading to opportunities for exploitation.

Morbe’s statements come as part of ongoing efforts to address the challenges of land acquisition in the capital.

In addition, Minister Morbe highlighted the progress made by the Land Committee, which was formed under the directive of President Salva Kiir in April 2024 to address informal housing and land grabbing.

The committee’s goal is to create a legal and organized system for land distribution in Juba.

“We, as the ministry and the government, and particularly the Committee that was formed by H.E. the president to look into the issue of informal housing and land grabbing, are working with plans and strategies to organize the city,” Morbe said.

“We want to ensure that the distribution of land in the city is done legally. We are making significant progress and will continue working toward our goal.”

Morbe stressed the importance of distinguishing between the government’s official land committee and those individuals operating illegally.

“We want to make it clear that we are working to organize the land distribution process, and those who are working outside the law are not part of this process.”

The government’s commitment to addressing land issues is expected to help ensure fair and legal land acquisition processes for the citizens of Juba, as the committee moves forward with its work.

