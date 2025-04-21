21st April 2025
Jonglei state bans civilians carrying guns in Bor town and river ports

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

Aerial view of Bor town, Jonglei State. (Photo: Courtesy).

The Jonglei State Security Committee has imposed an immediate ban on the carrying of firearms by civilians within Bor Town, Nyok Agany, and Leudiet Ports.

The decision follows a meeting last Wednesday, chaired by the newly appointed Governor, Dr. Riek Gai Kok.

The committee noted growing concerns over the presence of armed youth in Bor Town, Marol Market, and the two river ports.

In addition to the firearms ban, the committee has also prohibited the use of metallic iron pipes as makeshift weapons by youth in these areas.

Under the new regulations, violators could face imprisonment or fines.

First-time offenders may be sentenced to up to six months in prison or a fine, while repeat offenders could face up to 12 months in prison or a higher fine.

The State Police, National Security, and State Military Police will oversee enforcement of these new measures, with support from local block leaders and chiefs to ensure compliance.

 

