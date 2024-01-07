300 NUF troops deployed to Western Equatoria State

About 300 troops which are part of the Necessary Unified Force were reportedly deployed to Western Equatoria State on Friday to provide security.

This follows a similar deployment of two NUF battalions totaling around 1,000 soldiers to conflict hotspot areas in Upper Nile Stat on December 12, 2023, to restore stability.

In the same month, around 680 peace soldiers were also deployed to Eastern Equatoria State from the national capital Juba.

Governor Alfred Futuyo Karaba visited the troops in their barracks and charged them with upholding their constitutional mandate to protect the people and the country.

Futuyo, who governs a state previously mired in political division, called for unity among the force drawn from different armed factions.

“We must unite as one force and not divide. You are here to help and protect the citizens and preserve their security and property. I believe that you will implement the instructions to maintain security,” Futuyo told the army at a parade.

He further directed them those in possession of illegal weapons as well as “criminals” impersonating the organized force at residential areas in major towns of the state.

“There are some criminals carrying weapons and they are present in the neighborhoods. You must arrest them and not allow any unauthorized person to roam. With weapons and carrying them in the city, there are criminals wearing military uniforms.”

“You must differentiate between the uniforms you see and their uniforms. There are those who wear military uniforms and plunder citizens and say they are from the army.”

According to media data, about 2,000 troops have now been deployed since the important phase of the security arrangement kicked off in November 2023.

Under the 2018 revitalized peace agreement, the transitional government is supposed to train and deploy 83,000 unified forces consisting of police, wildlife, prisons, intelligence and military officers.

So far, only 53,000 have been trained and graduated.

The deployment of the unified forces is critical for the conduct of South Sudan’s first ever elections due in December 2024.