25th July 2023
29-year-old boda man shot dead along Yei-Lasu road

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 2 hours ago

Yei-Lasu road/Courtesy

Authorities in Yei River County say a boda boda man was shot dead and his motorcycle robbed on Monday morning between Yei town and Lasu Payam by a suspected armed group.

The late identified as Longu Ayume was carrying two ladies when he was shot and killed, and his motorcycle was robbed by the armed men.

The incident occurred on July 24, 2023, at Sanjasiri.

“The person was shot yesterday [Monday] at 10 am, he was called Longu,” Yei County Commissioner Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa confirmed told Eye Radio.

“He was carrying two ladies to a funeral place in Lasu, unfortunately, he fell into an ambush of the National Salvation Front who are now conducting banditry activities in Yei River County,” he alleged.

The county official said the two women who were heading to Lasu for a funeral were unharmed. No group has claimed responsibility for the killing.

However, this is not the first incident where a boda-boda was attacked along the Yei-Lasu road has the presence of armed forces.

According to Mr. Aggrey, a similar incident occurred in May where a boda boda rider was attacked 20 miles away from Yei town, but security organs intervened.

“A similar incident in Yei when a boda boda raider fell into an arm bush but Luckily, the patrolling security was coming so, they could not take away the motorbike and  ran away.”

Aggrey points out the need to increase security patrol to boost security along the roads leading out of Yei town.

“Our response was immediate but is not sustainable, what we are making is to increase patrol activities along the roads,” he concluded.

 

 

 

 

 

