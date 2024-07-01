218 entrepreneurs earn skills from Inkomoko South Sudan

218 entrepreneurs from Mangalla Payam in Central Equatoria State have graduated from business training facilitated by Inkomoko South Sudan, a regional organization empowering aspiring entrepreneurs.

The individuals, including members of the host community and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) forced out of Jonglei State by the devastating seasonal flooding between 2019 and 2022, earned skills in business development.

A similar project concluded in Gorom Refugee Settlement where about 90 individuals graduated with essential skills in a program aimed at contributing to financial inclusion of the displaced populations and creating thriving communities.

William Ngabonziza, Managing Director for Inkomoko South Sudan, said the organization has engaged in several empowerment activities including equipping beneficiaries with business skills as well as granting them access to affordable loans.

“On 24th June, Inkomoko celebrated 218 clients in Mangala who have finished the training program,” Ngabonziza said.

“These clients are made of internally displace persons that left Jonglei that the counties of Jonglei State due to flooding in 2020, plus the host community.”

“So now the next is not like we’re not engaging with them, we’re not leaving them. So our business advisors, they continue to look at how they’re doing business.”

He said the organization’s investment team is assessing the beneficiaries to see those who are ready for investment, in order to provide them with loans.

“We have a team in charge of market linkages that will lead them to market. So when your business is growing and then you are link the market, you are able to grow, and buy and sell.”

Inkomoko was first established in Rwanda in 2012 but gradually extended its operation to Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

The business firm mainly work with micro and small entrepreneurs in Africa, providing them with business advisory, access to finance and market linkages to create thriving communities.

Focused on inclusion for women, youth, and displaced populations, Inkomoko’s services address challenges such as lack of access to affordable capital, business skills and tools,

professional networks and larger markets. Since opening in South Sudan.

In 2023, the organization served more than 400 entrepreneurs in Juba and surrounding areas. Inkomoko’s mission is to create jobs and thriving communities for all.

