21-year-old woman drowns in Mundri West County

Police in Mundri West County of Western Equatoria State have recovered the body of a 21-year-old woman said to have drowned in the Bori River.

The victim identified as Jenifer Muraa is survived by two children.

Crime Officer Major Alex Pankala said the woman left with a group of people to collect white ants on the other side of the river on Friday, July 14.

Major Alex said the canoe ferrying about seven is suspected to have overturned, and Jenifer’s body was found on Sunday afternoon.

The police officer said they have arrested people pending further investigation into the matter.

Speaking to local media on Monday, he said those detained include the victim’s husband, a chief, and the canoe sailor.

“We got information on 14th July from Bari Boma, that there was a girl called Jenifer Muraa aged 21 years old, her dead body was found in the river yesterday at around 2:30 pm,” said Alex.

“They were traveling to hunt for a white aunt across the river but unfoundedly the canoe overturned.”

“As of now, we’ve arrested someone who drives the canoe, a girl, chief, the husband of the deceased, two survivors of the incident, and a woman are all under detained for further investigation.”

Major Alex appealed to the communities around the area to refrain from crossing the river during late hours.

“I know the situation of life is very difficult as of now but am appealing to the community to avoid crossing rivers, especially at late hours with the aim of hunting for white aunt.”

“These are some of the situations that can put us into problems and urging such incidents should not repeat themselves again.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Driver reportedly shot dead at Twic-Abyei border Previous Post