11th May 2022
2011 separation vote campaigner, Engineer ‘Majak’ passes on

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 6 hours ago

The Giant Hand "Majak" designed for separation campaign ahead of referendum vote - Courtesy

A renowned South Sudanese artist and 2011 referendum vote campaigner who helped design the Giant-hand for separation has died on Tuesday at the age of 65.

Late Engineer Charles Lado Jambri’s younger sister, Rose Waren confirmed to Eye Radio the death of her elder brother in Juba.

Engineer Lado also known as ‘Majak’ was the main player in the referendum campaign that took place in Southern Sudan from 9 to 15 January 2011.

Engineer Charles Lado Jambri aka MAJAK – Courtesy

The referendum was one of the consequences of the 2005 Naivasha Agreement between the Khartoum government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Army/Movement.

Rose Waren described the death of her elder brother as shocking.

“Majak was sick and he was taken to Khartoum, where he was operated on in the heart and a heart valve was installed in his heart,” Rose told Eye Radio on Wednesday in Juba.

“After one year the doctor asked him for a follow-up, and I took him again for a follow-up and the heart was ok and good.

“Yesterday [Tuesday] his wife called me and I asked if there’s anything, she said no, but she just told me please just come quickly, and I was not happy with that call and I asked her what’s the problem, she said no just come quick.

“I tried to call my brother’s phone and that is where I learnt about his death which just shocked me.”

Waren says the burial will take place after the arrival of his two sons from the US and Egypt.

Engineer Charles Lado Jambri aka “Majak” is survived by three sons.

The funeral is taking place at Hai-Thowara in Juba.

