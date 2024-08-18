18th August 2024
17 suspected mpox samples await testing in Uganda -Dr Harriet

Authors: Darlington Moses | | Published: 9 hours ago

Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive and negative" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. |Courtesy of Reuters.

17 more samples of mpox suspected cases from across the country including 2 from Juba are waiting screening in a regional laboratory, according to national health official.

Dr. Harriet Pasquale, the undersecretary in the Ministry of Health, South Sudan has so far taken 22 samples to Uganda.

Dr. Harriet says 11 of the samples were collected from Tambura, 2 from Juba, 2 from Ezo, 2 from Nzara, 3 from Aweil, 1 from Yambio, and 1 from Renk.

5 of the specimens tested negatives.

“So far South Sudan had 22 suspected cases , out of which  5tested in a lab in Uganda are negative. We still have another 17 samples which are yet to be tested, and the plan is to get them tested as soon as possible,” she said.

Dr Harriet says the samples have delayed as lab has been receiving additional samples amid outbreak the disease in Uganda.

“The delay in testing the 17 is that, Uganda is actually having a bit of challenges receiving additional samples from the country (South Sudan) but we are still working on to try another country to support South Sudan in term of testing.”

When asked why the samples couldn’t be tested in Juba, a, Dr Harrien said, public health laboratory lacks mpox testing kits.

“The national public health laboratory in South Sudan is in full capacity to conduct all these tests but the only challenge, we currently our public health laboratory does not have the testing kits.

“We have the PPR machine but we don’t have the testing kits for the Mpox virus, that is the only reason stopping us from testing these samples in South Sudan.

However, she said the ministry has initiated the procurement of mpox screening kits which are due to arrive in Juba in 2 weeks’ time.

” We have already initiated some procurement processes to get the testing kits to South Sudan but it will take us two weeks to have them in the country,” she added.

In the meantime, she said, the country is still free of mpox.

