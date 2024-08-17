17th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Sports   |   SSFA pays tribute to long-serving CAF President Issa Hayatu

SSFA pays tribute to long-serving CAF President Issa Hayatu

Author: Reporter | Published: 5 hours ago

Courtesy|SSFA

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) has paid tribute to long-serving CAF President Issa Hayatou who died a week ago.

The former CAP president died, aged 77.

The Cameroonian headed continental governing for 29 years after assuming the presidency in 1988 and quitting office in 2017.

He also serves as Vice President the world football governing body, among other senior roles.

In a statement on Thursday, SSFA said “Issa Hayatou played a pivotal role in the admission of South Sudan into the global football community, being instrumental in our membership in FIFA following our independence.”

On behald of South Sudan Football Association Board of Directors, all the staff, the entire football family, and on my own behalf, we extend our deepest condolences to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the Cameroonian Football Federation, and the family of the late Issa Hayatou, former CAF President, former FIFA President ad interim, FIFA Vice President, and FIFA Council member”, said SSFA President Maduot Parek.

The national football governing body President described late Hayatu’s demise as “a significant loss to the football world, particularly in Africa, where his visionary leadership and dedication profoundly shaped the sport.”

He added that South Sudan will forever remember and cherish his unwavering support and commitment to the growth of football in the newest country.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Uganda cuts Nile water flow, says Juba 1

Uganda cuts Nile water flow, says Juba

Published August 13, 2024

Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population 2

Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population

Published August 11, 2024

UPDF flogs, briefly detains six S . Sudanese inside Kajo-keji 3

UPDF flogs, briefly detains six S . Sudanese inside Kajo-keji

Published August 11, 2024

VP Igga reveals government behind Kalisto Ladu’s detention 4

VP Igga reveals government behind Kalisto Ladu’s detention

Published August 11, 2024

General Bior Ajang Duot dies in Juba 5

General Bior Ajang Duot dies in Juba

Published August 14, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSFA pays tribute to long-serving CAF President Issa Hayatu

Published 5 hours ago

Jamus FC Juba lost to Tunisia’s Stade Tunisien FC in CAF Confederation Cup

Published 5 hours ago

Youth challenged to create apps for benefit of communities

Published 6 hours ago

Flash flood wrecks havoc in Renk town, displaces thousands

Published 7 hours ago

Some schools in WES totally failed 2023 S.4 exams -official

Published 7 hours ago

Health Ministry beefs up surveillance as mpox “engulfs” S. Sudan

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.