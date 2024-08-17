SSFA pays tribute to long-serving CAF President Issa Hayatu

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) has paid tribute to long-serving CAF President Issa Hayatou who died a week ago.

The former CAP president died, aged 77.

The Cameroonian headed continental governing for 29 years after assuming the presidency in 1988 and quitting office in 2017.

He also serves as Vice President the world football governing body, among other senior roles.

In a statement on Thursday, SSFA said “Issa Hayatou played a pivotal role in the admission of South Sudan into the global football community, being instrumental in our membership in FIFA following our independence.”

On behald of South Sudan Football Association Board of Directors, all the staff, the entire football family, and on my own behalf, we extend our deepest condolences to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the Cameroonian Football Federation, and the family of the late Issa Hayatou, former CAF President, former FIFA President ad interim, FIFA Vice President, and FIFA Council member”, said SSFA President Maduot Parek.

The national football governing body President described late Hayatu’s demise as “a significant loss to the football world, particularly in Africa, where his visionary leadership and dedication profoundly shaped the sport.”

He added that South Sudan will forever remember and cherish his unwavering support and commitment to the growth of football in the newest country.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter