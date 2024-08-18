18th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Regional   |   Kiir signs Nile Basin Cooperation Framework

Kiir signs Nile Basin Cooperation Framework

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Kiir signs a document in his office. (Photo: Courtesy)

President Salva kiir has signed the accession of the agreement on Nile River  Basin Cooperative and submitted to the African Union.

Kiir inked the document on August 1st.

This comes nearly a month after the National Legislative Assembly ratified the agreement.

In a post on an official Facebook page, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation shared Kiir’s statement confirming his assent to the agreement.

The Head of State who also Chairs the East African Community stated that, the agreement which promotes bilateral and regional Cooperation will enable South Sudan to exploit its hydro power potential.

This he added will offer sustainable economic growth, energy security and regional power integrated cooperation.

The Nile treaty was established by Nile Basin Initiative – an institution formed by 11 countries including Burundi, DR Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, and Eritrea (as an observer).

The treaty provides for sustainable development, subsidiarity, equitable and reasonable utilization of the Nile waters.

It also outlines the prevention of significant harm and the right of the member states to use water within their territories, as well as protect and conserve as well as exchange data and information.

The document also mandates member states the obligation to environmental impact assessment and orbits, peaceful resolution of disputes, water as a finite and resource, water as social and economic value and water security.

Popular Stories
Uganda cuts Nile water flow, says Juba 1

Uganda cuts Nile water flow, says Juba

Published August 13, 2024

UPDF flogs, briefly detains six S . Sudanese inside Kajo-keji 2

UPDF flogs, briefly detains six S . Sudanese inside Kajo-keji

Published August 11, 2024

General Bior Ajang Duot dies in Juba 3

General Bior Ajang Duot dies in Juba

Published August 14, 2024

SSPDF officers killed in Nasir clash, MP calls for government action 4

SSPDF officers killed in Nasir clash, MP calls for government action

Published August 14, 2024

Struggling SSPDF officer seeks support for newborn triplets 5

Struggling SSPDF officer seeks support for newborn triplets

Published August 13, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir signs Nile Basin Cooperation Framework

Published 4 hours ago

17 suspected mpox samples await testing in Uganda -Dr Harriet

Published 9 hours ago

SSFA pays tribute to long-serving CAF President Issa Hayatu

Published August 17, 2024

Jamus FC Juba lost to Tunisia’s Stade Tunisien FC in CAF Confederation Cup

Published August 17, 2024

Youth challenged to create apps for benefit of communities

Published August 17, 2024

Flash flood wrecks havoc in Renk town, displaces thousands

Published August 17, 2024

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.