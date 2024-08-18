Kiir signs Nile Basin Cooperation Framework

President Salva kiir has signed the accession of the agreement on Nile River Basin Cooperative and submitted to the African Union.

Kiir inked the document on August 1st.

This comes nearly a month after the National Legislative Assembly ratified the agreement.

In a post on an official Facebook page, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation shared Kiir’s statement confirming his assent to the agreement.

The Head of State who also Chairs the East African Community stated that, the agreement which promotes bilateral and regional Cooperation will enable South Sudan to exploit its hydro power potential.

This he added will offer sustainable economic growth, energy security and regional power integrated cooperation.

The Nile treaty was established by Nile Basin Initiative – an institution formed by 11 countries including Burundi, DR Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, and Eritrea (as an observer).

The treaty provides for sustainable development, subsidiarity, equitable and reasonable utilization of the Nile waters.

It also outlines the prevention of significant harm and the right of the member states to use water within their territories, as well as protect and conserve as well as exchange data and information.

The document also mandates member states the obligation to environmental impact assessment and orbits, peaceful resolution of disputes, water as a finite and resource, water as social and economic value and water security.

