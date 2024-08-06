6th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News | States   |   Flash flood cut off access via Mundri East bridge

Flash flood cut off access via Mundri East bridge

Author: Nyathong William | Published: 3 hours ago

Vehicle transporting patient to Hospital forced to returned due to flooded Gorede bridge

Several villages have been disconnected as flash flood has submerged a lifeline bridge in Mundri East County.

The Bridge call Gorede is a vital link between Kediba, Movo and Wandi areas.

According to Mundri East County Commissioner, a stream has over flowed it banks submerging the bridge, making it difficult for motorists to cross.

“We have a bridge called Gorede is flooded, and right now nobody is able to move.”

Margret Fozia testifies that an ambulance transporting a sick person from the surrounding areas to county hospital had to turn back due to the flood.

“Yesterday (Monday) they (community) wanted to take a sick person to the hospital but they could not go, and the ambulance came back with the patient.

Margret Fozia added that the overall situation has made movement difficult for the locals.

“It’s affected the community as people cannot access hospital, things are not easy.”

The county official is appealing to the national government to intervene and enhanced the bridge to ease movements across the bridge.

“Let the government support us because we have done an initiative right now and we want to backfield the bad roads. If we can be helped with road construction material, it will allowed us to filled that bad spot.”

 

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Uganda expands into S. Sudan as Juba keeps silent 1

Uganda expands into S. Sudan as Juba keeps silent

Published July 31, 2024

Vybz Kartel freed after years in jail 2

Vybz Kartel freed after years in jail

Published July 31, 2024

SSUWC directs increment of water tariff in Juba 3

SSUWC directs increment of water tariff in Juba

Published August 4, 2024

Luol thankful to supportive President Kiir for incredible basketball team 4

Luol thankful to supportive President Kiir for incredible basketball team

Published July 31, 2024

Olympic referees malice S. Sudan in game against Serbia -Ivey 5

Olympic referees malice S. Sudan in game against Serbia -Ivey

Published August 4, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S. Sudan ratifies anti-terrorism financing convention

Published 8 mins ago

Arrests made in Juba weekend shootings, murders -Col. Dak

Published 28 mins ago

Harris picks Minnesota Governor Walz as running mate: US Media

Published 2 hours ago

Internet society seeks dialogue over increased mobile tariffs

Published 2 hours ago

Flash flood cut off access via Mundri East bridge

Published 3 hours ago

Lawmakers to grill ministers over killings in Juba

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.