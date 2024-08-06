Flash flood cut off access via Mundri East bridge

Several villages have been disconnected as flash flood has submerged a lifeline bridge in Mundri East County.

The Bridge call Gorede is a vital link between Kediba, Movo and Wandi areas.

According to Mundri East County Commissioner, a stream has over flowed it banks submerging the bridge, making it difficult for motorists to cross.“

“We have a bridge called Gorede is flooded, and right now nobody is able to move.”



Margret Fozia testifies that an ambulance transporting a sick person from the surrounding areas to county hospital had to turn back due to the flood.

“Yesterday (Monday) they (community) wanted to take a sick person to the hospital but they could not go, and the ambulance came back with the patient.

Margret Fozia added that the overall situation has made movement difficult for the locals.

“It’s affected the community as people cannot access hospital, things are not easy.”

The county official is appealing to the national government to intervene and enhanced the bridge to ease movements across the bridge.

“Let the government support us because we have done an initiative right now and we want to backfield the bad roads. If we can be helped with road construction material, it will allowed us to filled that bad spot.”

