6th August 2024
Internet society seeks dialogue over increased mobile tariffs

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

The Juba-based internet society also know as South Sudan chapter which is  part of the International Internet Society has reguested a discussion with the mobile operators on approaches to counter these far-reaching effects

The internet Society an International Non- Profit Organization founded  in 1992 with its headquarters based in Reston United States.

The other is based in Geneva Switzerland with a total of 83 Organization members across the world.

In a letter on Friday, addressed to MTN, Zain and Digital, the organization asked the mobile operating companies for engagement on the issue of regulated exchange rate adjustments, and impact on Tariffs for Mobile services in South Sudan.

“Such an adjustment will increase the cost of access of the internet for ordinary citizens who are grappling with economic pressures like currency devaluation and decrease in buying power.

“This increase in data and call rates ultimately results in fewer people having access to the internet. The impacts of this would be detrimental to the citizens and the country at large.

The Internet Society said the  purpose of the meeting “is to promote the open development, evolution, and use of the Internet for the benefit of all people throughout the world; more so in South Sudan.

It has it that there are 1.36 million internet users in South Sudan with more than 90% of the users access the internet through their mobile phones.

“This shows that telecommunication companies play a very vital role in the growth of the internet access ecosystem in South Sudan,” he further said.

The internet society acknowledged what compelled the private companies and corporation to regulate their operating costs based on run-away inflation. However, it said the counter has  far-reaching effects on mobile services especially on the users. .

The internet organization called for ways forward and it urged the mobile operators  to see the impacts of the regulated adjustment of your exchange rate and its impact on mobile services.

It went on to say “We call upon your institution to allocate funds, invest in facilities and innovations that can reduce the cost of the internet as well as increase coverage.

These include creating community networks  through a computer-based system that is intended to help support communities.

This is by supporting, augmenting, and extending already existing social networks, by using networking technologies to empower communities hardest hit by the tariff, among others.

The organization recommends for a discussion on approaches that ensure continued access and openness of the Internet in the Republic of South Sudan.

