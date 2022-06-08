13 dead in Boma after drinking from toxic river running from Ethiopian goldmine

13 people are reported dead in Boma of Pibor Administrative Area, after drinking from a river alleged to have been poisoned with toxic chemicals from an Ethiopian goldmine.

The Deputy Chief of Greater Pibor John Joseph Abuluk said a goldmine in the neighboring Ethiopia is thought to have leaked toxic chemicals into Akobo river.

In an interview with Eye Radio last evening, Abuluk assumed that the suspected river poisoning has been linked with the mysterious death of more than a dozen people in the area.

“What happened actually, there are Ethiopian goldmine companies. The incident happened in Raat. There are companies mining gold along the Ethiopian side of the River Akobo. So that caused pollution and it has affected the people who are living along the river,” he said.

The incident allegedly occurred three weeks ago.

According to the official, the Commissioner of Boma County has reported the death of 5 civilians and 8 SSPDF soldiers believed to have taken water from the river linked with the the Ethiopian goldmine.

“The commissioner told us 13 people died. Five from the community and eight from the SSPDF. This is what he told me, because those people are using machines and chemicals. So those machines have contaminated the water, that’s why it has affected the local community who are living alongside the river,” said Abuluk.



The victims reportedly presented symptoms of watery diarrohea and and stomach pain.

The Akobo River is getting its water from the Ethiopian highlands, and flows into South Sudan to join Pibor River which then empties into the White Nile.

The official appealed to the government in Juba to take the issue to the attention of their Ethiopian counterparts.

However, Eye Radio could not independently verify the poisoning allegation.

