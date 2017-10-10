Yei residents told to ‘freely’ express their grievances

The presidential advisor on special affairs has called on the Yei residents to freely express their grievance as the National Dialogue kicks off in the town.

Five members of the sub-committee of the National Dialogue arrived in the town over the weekend to consult with the people.

Clement Kong’a, who is also the head of the committee, said the purpose of the consultations is to gather information from the people on issues affecting the Governance of the country.

He urged the citizens to express their issues without fear of any threat.

“The people are free to speak their issues freely with without any threat whether you are alive or dead,” Mr. Kong’a said.

“Say the truth so that the Republic of South Sudan can stand on its own feet; No one is to threaten you and this is going to be applied everywhere.”

Mr. Kong’a said the committee will also visit Jubek and Terekeka states.

President Salva Kiir initiated the national dialogue in December last year, saying it was a means to unite and reconcile the people after years of a brutal conflict since December 2013.

There have been concerns by several states that there was a need to reach the people at the state level so that they can air their grievances.

Last month, the national dialogue steering committee launched the guidelines that give a roadmap for the process.

A week later, the process kicked off.