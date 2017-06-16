Kubi rape victims in Juba to identify rapists, says Domic

Two teenage girls who were raped in Kubi area of Jubek state are in Juba to identify the perpetrators, the acting spokesperson of the SPLA has said.

They were among six women raped during a military operation in Kubi, along the Juba-Nimule road early this year.

In March, three of the four soldiers accused of raping the women were arrested and detained.

The soldiers were part of an SPLA battalion that was carrying out a search for gunmen suspected of attacking vehicles along the Juba-Nimule road when the incident happened.

Colonel Santo Domic told the press this week that the teenagers are currently with their parents in Juba and are under the protection of the army.

He said their case would be taken to a military court once the Terrain issue is completed later this month.

“The two girls who were raped, they are here with their parents under the protection of the SPLA. They are waiting for the end of Terrain case and of course the investigation. As soon as the terrain ends, then it will be taken the JCM because rape is being considered as an unforgivable crime,” said Domic.

Col Domic said the girls were broughtto Juba to help the prosecution by identifying the suspects in a court a hearing scheduled to take place at a later date.